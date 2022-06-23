Ex-ADI Engineer Tries To Sink Lone Trade Secrets Conviction

By Chris Villani (June 23, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A former Analog Devices Inc. engineer who was acquitted on all but one charge alleging he stole company trade secrets to jumpstart a side business selling computer chips argued Thursday the lone guilty finding wasn't supported by evidence. A misleading closing argument and the plain language of the single remaining charge are enough to warrant a judgment of acquittal for Haoyang Yu, his lawyers said in their post-trial motion. After a multi-week trial, the jury ​​found Yu guilty on one count of possessing trade secrets from ADI, specifically technology known as the HMC1022A microchip. But Yu argued there was never any...

