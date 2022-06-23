Ex-Crypto Exec Denied Wire Fraud Retrial

By Craig Clough (June 23, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied a suspended securities broker's request Thursday for an acquittal or retrial after a jury found him guilty of wire fraud in a scam involving a failed digital currency launch, ruling the broker "understates" the evidence against him. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel said in an opinion and order that Asa Saint Clair's request for an acquittal or retrial is denied and that the evidence presented at trial supports the jury's verdict. Saint Clair argued to the court that the trial evidence did not support that he lied to investors in his IGObit digital currency about his...

