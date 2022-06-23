Ghislaine Maxwell Deserves At Least 30 Years, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (June 23, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell should receive a sentence no shorter than 30 years behind bars for her sex-trafficking conviction, federal prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday, saying she and Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" who caused "devastating harm to vulnerable victims." Citing her "utter lack of remorse," prosecutors rejected Maxwell's argument that she shouldn't bear the lengthy punishment appropriate for Epstein, saying she should receive a term within federal sentencing guidelines of 360 to 660 months when she is sentenced on June 28, according to the government's sentencing memorandum. "Ghislaine Maxwell played an instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of...

