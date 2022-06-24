Feds Say Contractors Duped Gov. Out Of $7M With Sham Bids

By Hayley Fowler (June 24, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A military contractor and three individuals are accused of conning the government out of more than $7 million through an elaborate scheme involving bogus quotes from competitors that ensured theirs was the lowest bid, federal prosecutors in Georgia said Thursday. Contractor Envistacom LLC, its president, Alan Carson, and vice president, Valerie Hayes, as well as Philip Flores, who owns an unidentified company allegedly involved in the scheme, were indicted in May on charges of conspiring to defraud the federal government and major fraud. Hayes pleaded not guilty during her first court appearance June 15, court documents show, and Carson and Flores...

