Real Estate Rumors: Santander, Moinian, Physicians Realty

By Andrew McIntyre (June 24, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Santander Bank has lent $92.3 million for a multifamily project in Coral Gables, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan to Texas-based Trammell Crow Residential is for multiple properties on Catalonia and Malaga Avenues, and Trammell Crow is hoping to build 263 apartment units, 364 parking spaces and 22 live-work units there, according to the report. Valley National Bank has inked a deal to lease 15,317 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The New Jersey-based bank is taking space on floors 15 and 22 at 245 Fifth Ave., which is owned by Moinian Group, and plans...

