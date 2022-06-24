Mass. Atty Charged In Pot Shop 'Pay-To-Play' Scheme

By Brian Dowling (June 24, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts attorney floated an illegal "pay-to-play scheme" to bribe a local police chief for his vote of approval for a proposed marijuana store in the city, federal prosecutors said Friday. Attorney Sean O'Donovan allegedly approached a relative of the police chief in Medford, Massachusetts, with a plan to pay $25,000 in cash or a fake loan in exchange for the chief's vote on a city panel that ranked proposed cannabis shops. The attorney, who the government said acted without his client's approval, also allegedly sought the chief's help in persuading Medford's mayor to ink a critical host community agreement with...

