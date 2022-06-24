Southwest Airlines Settles Teen's Midair Sex Assault Case

By Linda Chiem (June 24, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines Co. avoided a Texas state court jury trial by agreeing to settle allegations it enabled a male passenger to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl on a Las Vegas-to-San Antonio flight by repeatedly serving him alcoholic drinks in flight, despite him already being intoxicated upon boarding. The airline reached a settlement in mediation with Nicole Cruz, the San Antonio mother who sued Southwest in a Dallas County District Court in 2020 representing the interests of her teenage daughter, identified only by the initials C.D., over the alleged December 2019 sexual assault, according to a recent court filing. Mediator M. Beth...

