Carnival Fined $5M By NY For Cybersecurity Violations

By Craig Clough (June 24, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New York agency on Thursday levied a $5 million penalty on Carnival Corp. for allegedly violating state cybersecurity regulations in relation to four data breaches from between 2019 and 2021 that the regulator said exposed a "substantial amount of sensitive" customer data. The consent order the cruise giant reached with New York's Department of Financial Services comes days after Carnival agreed to pay $1.25 million to 45 states and the District of Columbia over one of the breaches that impacted 180,000 employees and customers. The department said an investigation uncovered evidence that Carnival Corp. and several of its companies failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS