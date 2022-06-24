Maxwell Wants To Nix 4 Accusers' Testimony At Sentencing

By Lauren Berg (June 24, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell told a Manhattan federal judge on Friday that four women who say they were abused by her and Jeffrey Epstein shouldn't be allowed to give victim impact statements at her sex-trafficking sentencing on Tuesday, saying the proceeding "should not be an open-mike forum for any alleged victim." In a letter to the court, Maxwell said Sarah Ransome, Maria Farmer, Teresa Helm and Juliette Bryant are not "victims" as defined under the Crime Victims' Rights Act, which requires that each was underage at the time of the abuse and that they were directly harmed as a result of the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS