Watson Farley & Williams Guides $374M Cruise Terminal Deal

By Faith Williams (June 27, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Watson Farley & Williams on Monday announced the €353 million ($374.4 million) finance of a new MSC Cruises mega cruise terminal at the Port of Miami in a partnership with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, with MSC Cruises being advised by WFW. Italian export credit agency SACE is providing the financing for the project, which is set to be completed by December 2023. The project will be the largest cruise terminal in the U.S., according to the press release, and will feature three berth docks with the ability to process 36,000 passengers daily. The cross-border WFW assets and structured finance team advising MSC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS