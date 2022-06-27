Meta Says Section 230 Bars Suit Over Girl's Death By Suicide

By Jasmin Jackson (June 27, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss claims that bullying and sex trafficking on its allegedly addictive platforms caused a minor's death by suicide, arguing it can't be held liable for the conduct of third parties. Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, asked U.S. District Judge James Donato in a motion Friday to dismiss mother Tammy Rodriguez's claims that its platforms are liable for the death by suicide of her 11-year-old daughter — who allegedly encountered bullying and sex trafficking content as a result of the platforms' algorithms. The social media giant contended that Rodriguez's negligence and...

