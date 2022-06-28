As Opioid Trial Ends, Judge Jokes Of 'Generous' Time Limits

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 27, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco federal judge who put strict time limits on a bellwether bench trial in multidistrict opioid litigation noted Monday that both sides wrapped up their cases within their allotted 45 hours, prompting him to wonder to courtroom chuckles if he "was just too generous." The comment from Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer came near the end of the day's proceedings in a trial that kicked off on April 25. The litigation filed by San Francisco claims that drugmakers Teva and Allergan, distributor Anda, and pharmacy giant Walgreens illegally fueled the city's opioid crisis. Days before the trial...

