SEC Wins Default Judgment In Ex-Herbalife Exec's Absence

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 28, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A New York district court judge ordered a former executive at the Chinese subsidiary of California-based health supplement company Herbalife Ltd. to pay $550,092 in civil penalties after he was charged with plotting to bribe Chinese officials. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted the default judgment after Yanliang "Jerry" Li failed to respond to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit filed in November 2019, saying that Li, a Chinese national believed to be residing in Shanghai, was properly served notice of the lawsuit and the SEC had sufficiently argued that he had falsified expense reports, SEC filing certifications and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS