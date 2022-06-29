NY Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim In 'Doxxing' Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (June 28, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a legal malpractice claim by an ex-Teamster who accused his union's New York law firm of failing to properly contest his firing from the New York Daily News after a purported left-wing activist exposed his personal information on Twitter to "dox," or harass, him. In an 11-page opinion filed Monday, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez said plaintiff Daniel D'Ambly, who is a purported right-wing activist, doesn't have an attorney-client relationship with his union's law firm, Cohen Weiss & Simon LLP, and therefore he can't assert a malpractice claim against the firm over its...

