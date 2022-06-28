Denmark Asks Court To Keep $2.1B US Pension Tax Fraud Suit

By Theresa Schliep (June 28, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. pension plans shouldn't be allowed to escape a suit from Denmark's tax agency claiming they committed a $2.1 billion fraud, the agency told a New York federal court, arguing the case doesn't impermissibly implicate foreign tax laws. The court should reject the bid from several U.S. pension plans for a win in the multidistrict litigation, the Danish tax agency, Skat, said Monday. Skat said the plans claimed to own Danish securities and fraudulently sought refunds on taxes supposedly paid on dividends. Instead, the court should side with Skat and conclude that its case isn't barred by the so-called revenue rule,...

