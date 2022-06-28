Ghislaine Maxwell Gets 20 Years In Epstein Case

By Pete Brush (June 28, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with 20 years in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted her of trafficking underage girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying the 60-year-old defendant played a key role in a "horrific" course of criminality. Second Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan, who as a district court judge oversaw the 2021 trial and verdict convicting Maxwell of sex trafficking and conspiracy, also fined her $750,000 and directed her to spend five years on supervised release after leaving prison. "Ms. Maxwell was instrumental in the abuse of several teenage girls. It is her conduct for which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS