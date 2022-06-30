CFPB, NY Drop NFL Player Claims From Legal Funder Suit

By Andrew Strickler (June 30, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- More than five years into a suit against litigation funder RD Legal, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York's attorney general have dropped allegations that the company ripped off a group of injured pro football players. In an amended complaint filed this week, the agencies dropped all references to RD Legal's arrangements with seven ex-NFL players. Still in place are claims related to financing deals signed with 9/11 first responders. The suit, first filed in 2017, accused the New Jersey-based RD Legal and owner Roni Dersovitz of defrauding police officers, firefighters and others who responded to the attack on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS