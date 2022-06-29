Trucking Co. Says Insurer Must Pay $22M Accident Award

By Hope Patti (June 29, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee-based trucking company told a Georgia federal court that its insurer is on the hook for a $21.6 million judgment awarded in an underlying suit over catastrophic injuries caused by an employee, saying the insurer put its own financial interests above the interests of its insured. Lane's Equipment Rental Inc. and employee Daniel McGuffee said in a counterclaim filed Tuesday that Acuity's actions in handling the underlying suit were self-serving and exposed the insureds to liability in excess of the policy limits. "The conduct of Acuity was deliberate and intentional and was the conscious and calculated result of Acuity's decision...

