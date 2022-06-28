State AGs Press FDA To Cut Toxic Metals In Baby Food

By Greg Lamm (June 28, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 22 states have urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to step up efforts to eliminate toxic metals in baby food, chiding the agency for missing an April deadline to propose limits for lead. In a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannis and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the attorneys general said the FDA should propose interim limits for inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in relevant categories of infant and toddler foods. The letter dated June 23 also urged the FDA to lower the limit for inorganic arsenic in infant...

