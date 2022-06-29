16 States Ask 1st Circ. To Redo Rhode Island Climate Case

By Clark Mindock (June 29, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Sixteen Republican-led states are backing oil companies in their bid to convince the First Circuit to reconsider a jurisdictional dispute in Rhode Island's suit over climate change impacts, arguing the underlying crisis is global and shouldn't be litigated in state court. Indiana and 15 other states including Georgia and Texas told the First Circuit Tuesday that the court got it wrong when it determined Rhode Island's case should be remanded to state court, and want an en banc hearing. The states said Rhode Island's arguments would have ramifications not only for the Ocean State but also any other state where defendants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS