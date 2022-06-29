'Varsity Blues' Judge Says Key Legal Issue Could Sink Verdict

By Chris Villani (June 29, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge suggested Wednesday that a coach's conviction in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case could be undone, expressing skepticism about whether the University of Southern California could be considered a victim in the scheme to admit wealthy children through bribery. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani has put prosecutors through their paces throughout the case involving former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic, and continued to question the government's legal theory during a hearing Wednesday over Vavic's bid to nix the conviction and earn a new trial. Prosecutors convinced a jury that Vavic conspired with scheme mastermind William "Rick"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS