Williams-Sonoma Seeks To Put Thread-Count Suit To Bed

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 29, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma Inc. has urged a California federal court to toss a putative class action alleging that the company misled consumers about the thread count of its bedding, saying at a Wednesday hearing that proposed class representative waited too long after her purchased sheets ripped to investigate her claims and file suit. In its motion for summary judgment the home furnishings and kitchenware company noted that plaintiff Elizabeth Perlin bought sheets from Williams-Sonoma twice in January 2011 and that both sets ended up with tears in them shortly thereafter. So Perlin was on notice back in 2011 that she had reason to...

