Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Williams-Sonoma Seeks To Put Thread-Count Suit To Bed

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 29, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma Inc. has urged a California federal court to toss a putative class action alleging that the company misled consumers about the thread count of its bedding, saying at a Wednesday hearing that proposed class representative waited too long after her purchased sheets ripped to investigate her claims and file suit.

In its motion for summary judgment the home furnishings and kitchenware company noted that plaintiff Elizabeth Perlin bought sheets from Williams-Sonoma twice in January 2011 and that both sets ended up with tears in them shortly thereafter. So Perlin was on notice back in 2011 that she had reason to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!