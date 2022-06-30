Real Estate Rumors: Divya Patel, Barren County, Prologis

By Andrew McIntyre (June 30, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- El Dorado County has ceased talks to lease two Placerville, California, motels, The Sacramento Business Journal reported Thursday. The county had been in talks with investors Deepak and Divya Patel to buy, and then later lease, Mother Lode Motel and Gold Trail Motor Lodge, but those talks have ended, Divya Patel told the journal. The Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board is considering a bank, an office building and several churches in Glasgow, Kentucky, as sites for a new judicial center, WCLU Radio reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The board is expected to begin negotiations to...

