Judge Told Not To DQ Troutman Pepper In Dunkin' TM Row

By Donald Morrison (June 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A company accusing Dunkin' Brands Group of trademark infringement over a plant-based sausage product asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday to deny the restaurant company's bid to disqualify Troutman Pepper from representing it, saying Dunkin' cannot use the mere presence of a common in-house legal department to deprive the company of its chosen counsel. Troutman Pepper rightfully concluded that no conflict exists between its work for Sonate Corp. in this case and its representation of a separate Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC in a sexual harassment suit in New Jersey, according to Sonate's response to Dunkin's motion to disqualify counsel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS