NJ Casino Workers Ready To Strike Over Wage Impasse

By Gina Kim (June 30, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- New Jersey casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and Hard Rock International are in danger of losing millions of dollars and a workforce just ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend, an Atlantic City-based labor union said Thursday, as 6,000 employees prepare to strike for better wages by a Friday deadline if a deal isn't reached. Contract negotiations have been underway between Local 54 of the Unite Here union and the casinos, in hopes of avoiding a strike ahead of one of the busiest peak seasons for the third quarter, according to the union's press release issued Thursday. "Over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS