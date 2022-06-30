Greenberg Leads Invesco On $70M Loan For Ohio Property

By Faith Williams (June 30, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP represented Invesco unit Midwest Industrial Agler Road Owner on a $70 million loan from Prudential Insurance Co. of America for the purchase of an industrial property in Columbus, Ohio, where Frito-Lay is currently a tenant, according to records made public Thursday. The Class A property at 3101 Agler Road has a total of 240,000 square feet, according to a listing on CommercialCafe. The loan is an open-ended mortgage with a maturity date of July 5, 2027. Midwest Industrial Agler Road Owner operates out of Invesco's Dallas office, and Invesco is based in Atlanta. Midwest Industrial was represented by Greenberg Traurig partner Bud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS