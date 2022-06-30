NC Panel Told Manufacturer Hid Its Name To Duck Crash Suit

By Hayley Fowler (June 30, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The estates of two people who died in a high-profile helicopter crash in England urged the North Carolina appeals court on Wednesday to revive their wrongful death lawsuit, saying the aerospace company accused of manufacturing defective parts intentionally hid its true name to prevent being sued. Goodrich Corp. and its attorneys are accused of hiding behind the name Collins Aerospace for months before eventually revealing it wasn't a legal entity capable of being sued, resulting in the suit's dismissal, according to a reply brief filed by the estates of Izabela Lechowicz and Erick Swaffer. Goodrich was eventually added to the suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS