Justices To Mull Limits Of Fraud In NY 'Buffalo Billion' Cases

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 30, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider whether private citizens who influence government decision-making can be convicted of honest-services fraud, taking up a case involving alleged bid-rigging by an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state-funded "Buffalo Billion" projects. The court will also consider another question stemming from the conviction of a builder in the same scheme: whether the government can prevail on its "right-to-control" theory of fraud if the government fails to prove an intent to cause economic harm. The two criminal cases under examination involve Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Cuomo who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS