DC Circ. Keeps GOP's Calif. Vehicle Authority Appeal Paused

By Dave Simpson (June 30, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit extended a pause in an appeal argued by Republican-led states over whether California has the authority to craft its own vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards, deciding Wednesday to wait until related litigation gets decided. In a one-page order, the panel ruled that the particular suit over the California emissions question, and other consolidated appeals, will remain in abeyance while the circuit considers the Ohio-led challenge of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to support Golden State's right under the Clean Air Act to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards. In April, the states in the paused case,...

