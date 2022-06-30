SF Says Pharmaceutical Cos. Created City's Opioid Crisis

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 30, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for San Francisco has told a California federal judge overseeing a bellwether bench trial in multidistrict opioid litigation that Anda, Allergan, Teva and Walgreens promoted and distributed the powerful painkillers in ways that created a public nuisance that endangered the health and safety of the city's residents. Thursday's proceedings — a discussion requested by U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer of the law at issue in the high-stakes litigation — follows nearly seven weeks of trial and after both sides rested their case in chief. A lawyer for San Francisco, Andrea Bierstein of Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, kicked off...

