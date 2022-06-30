NJ Firm Loses Suit Over Referral Fee In $125M Verizon Deal

By Bill Wichert (June 30, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday said a prior legal battle between two law firms over their stakes in a $25 million fee award forbids Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA from pursuing a related lawsuit challenging how a referral fee it owed to a lawyer was assigned to Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC. Superior Court Judge Rosemary E. Ramsay granted dismissal motions from Mazie Slater and the referring attorney, Philip Rosenbach, finding that Kirsch Gelband's claims are barred on collateral estoppel grounds since it raised similar arguments in connection with the fee dispute over the firms' work on a...

