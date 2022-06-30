Delta To Pay $10.5M To End False Int'l Deliveries Claims

By Linda Chiem (June 30, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. has agreed to pay $10.5 million to resolve allegations it defrauded the U.S. Postal Service by falsely reporting delivery times for international mail it transported, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The $10.5 million deal would put to bed the federal government's allegations that Atlanta-based Delta violated the False Claims Act by deceiving the Postal Service about when it actually delivered outbound international mail that it collected from six U.S. locations or from various U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State locations abroad. Under its international commercial air carrier, or ICAIR, contracts with the...

