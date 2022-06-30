Texas Man Convicted Of $240M Gov't Contract Fraud Scheme

By Katie Buehler (June 30, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has convicted the owner of several construction companies on charges related to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration out of more than $240 million over 20 years by posing as a disabled veteran-owned business to secure government contracts. The San Antonio jury on Wednesday found Michael Angelo Padron guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and six counts of wire fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19 and faces a maximum of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in prison for each of the fraud...

