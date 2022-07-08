How Justices Impacted Transportation: Midyear Review

By Linda Chiem (July 8, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court tightened the scope of a Federal Arbitration Act carveout for interstate transportation workers, but ignored entreaties from the commercial trucking and airline industries to clarify what they contend are conflicting state and federal regulations governing their West Coast operations. The decisions have left transportation companies that do business across state lines grappling with murkier rules governing their contracts and worker agreements and sorting out how to avoid fresh legal potholes. Here, Law360 highlights a few notable high court developments so far this year that impacted the transportation industry. Airline Cargo Loaders Exempt From Arbitration The U.S. Supreme...

