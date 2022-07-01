Judge Says Stock Loan Antitrust Class Should Be Certified

By Katryna Perera (July 1, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has called for the partial certification of a proposed class of investors who accused major banks including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs of colluding to kill competition in the stock loan market, saying that the class meets all the necessary requirements, but the class period should not be expanded. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave issued a report and recommendation on Thursday after the case was referred to her by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla. The suit names several major banks as defendants, including Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and JPMorgan Chase...

