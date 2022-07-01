11th Circ. Denies Law Firm's Bid For Fees In $4.5M TCPA Deal

By Kelcey Caulder (July 1, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said an Illinois law firm and the named plaintiff of a putative Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action can't collect a portion of attorney fees out of the $4.5 million deal that ended the suit against a medical device company. In an opinion filed Thursday, a three-judge appellate panel said law firm Anderson & Wanca put its interest before those of the class members in an attempt to inflate its own legal fees throughout the underlying litigation and therefore couldn't collect out of the deal that ended the suit against Smith Medical Partners LLC. Anderson & Wanca, while not appointed...

