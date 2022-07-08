The Biggest Copyright Rulings Of 2022: A Midyear Report

By Tiffany Hu (July 8, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court held that an applicant's lack of knowledge about the law can excuse innocent mistakes in a copyright registration, while the Ninth Circuit refused to reinstate a $2.8 million verdict against Katy Perry over her hit "Dark Horse." Here's a look at the most significant copyright decisions so far this year. Unicolors v. H&M The U.S. Supreme Court's February ruling that reinstated a copyright infringement verdict a fabric designer won against fast-fashion chain H&M makes clear that inadvertent errors can't ​​be the basis for challenging copyright registrations. The high court's 6-3 ruling...

