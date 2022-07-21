Copyright & TM Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2022

By Tiffany Hu (July 21, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a fair use case over Andy Warhol's portraits of the music icon Prince, and federal courts are grappling with the first wave of lawsuits involving non-fungible tokens. Here are the top copyright and trademark cases to keep an eye on in the second half of 2022. The Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing whether pop artist Andy Warhol's artwork made fair use of a photo of music legend Prince in a case that may provide clarity on when a work is transformative enough to qualify for protection under copyright law....

