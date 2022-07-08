Biggest Energy-Related Rulings Of 2022: Midyear Report

By Keith Goldberg (July 8, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A blockbuster U.S. Supreme Court ruling that curbs the federal government's climate change authority capped a first half of 2022 that produced several court decisions with major implications for the energy industry. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fewer avenues to limit greenhouse gas emissions after the justices crafted a narrower interpretation of the agency's Clean Air Act authority. But state and local governments scored wins in their efforts to keep climate change suits against fossil fuel companies in state courts. Meanwhile, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could feel the ripple effects of a Fifth Circuit decision questioning the constitutionality of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS