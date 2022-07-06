Ex-CIA Coder Pokes At Semi-Secret WikiLeaks Trial Witnesses

By Pete Brush (July 6, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A former CIA programmer suspected of stealing hacking secrets and feeding them to WikiLeaks got a former colleague to opine Wednesday that the spy agency's computer security was not as strong as the National Security Agency's. That observation came from a witness who testified using only his first name, given as Cheng, who described himself as a contractor at the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Virginia around the time defendant Joshua Schulte was also there in or around 2016. During a very brief period on the witness stand, a taciturn Cheng testified that he has worked both at the CIA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS