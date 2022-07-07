Mobile Gaming Co. Beats Investor Suit Over Post-SPAC Woes

By Katryna Perera (July 7, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a class action against mobile gaming platform Skillz Inc. that came about after the company went public through a merger with a blank-check company in 2020 and later experienced stock price fluctuations. U.S. Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg issued an order Tuesday granting two dismissal motions that had been filed by Skillz as well as the individual defendants and underwriters who had worked with Skillz during its secondary public offering. The judge found that in their complaint, the plaintiffs failed to establish standing or identify false or misleading statements the defendants made. According to the order,...

