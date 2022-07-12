Browder On SLAPPs, Sanctions And Dirty Money In The UK

By Ronan Barnard (July 12, 2022, 8:00 PM BST) -- Bill Browder, advocate of the Magnitsky sanctions regimes against human rights offenders and corrupt officials, has long been a leading critic of London's role as a preferred center for money laundering — and has never hesitated to point out how the British government's efforts to tackle financial crime have fallen short. Bill Browder He has not entered Russia since he was declared a threat to national security in 2005, despite his hedge fund Hermitage Capital Management once being Russia's largest foreign investor. But he and Hermitage drew the ire of Russian authorities after the fund investigated companies it had invested in...

