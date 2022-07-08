Madison Square Garden Bans Suing Attys From Venues

By Jessica Corso (July 8, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. recently informed attorneys who filed shareholder litigation against it that they cannot enter any of the company's iconic concert or event venues while the litigation is pending, an action that the shareholders' attorneys have slammed as "frivolous" and "unethical," and something they'll investigate as part of the lawsuits' discovery process. Hal Weidenfeld, senior vice president for legal and business affairs at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, sent letters last month to attorneys representing shareholders of MSGE and MSG Networks Inc. in Delaware Chancery Court. The two companies merged last year in a deal that suing stockholders said...

