ICE Agent Charged In Scheme To Harass China's Critics

By Jack Queen (July 7, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A 15-year U.S. Department of Homeland Security veteran and an agent who retired from the agency gave secret information to Chinese spies engaged in a harassment and repression campaign against U.S.-based critics of the Chinese government, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Craig Miller, who is an agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, who is retired from the agency and works as a private investigator in California, were charged in a superseding indictment in New York federal court Wednesday. Miller is accused of passing confidential records from a government database to Taylor, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS