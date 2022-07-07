Feds Look To Ax Suit Over Fort Sill Apache Tribe's Casino

By Joyce Hanson (July 7, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged an Oklahoma federal court to toss the Kiowa Tribe and Comanche Nation's suit claiming that the Fort Sill Apache Tribe unlawfully acquired land to build a casino, arguing that they knew about the gambling facility long before it opened. The Kiowa and Comanche tribes wrongly claim that the U.S. Department of the Interior violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it transferred to the Fort Sill Apache Tribe an original 160-acre Kiowa allotment taken into trust on behalf of George Tsalote in May 1901, the government said Thursday in its motion to dismiss the suit. The DOI's...

