A Former Cannabis Regulator On Shaping A Nascent Industry

By Matthew McCarthy (July 8, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Beginning in 2019, I served as the lead prosecutor in regulatory enforcement actions at the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, where I worked closely with the commission's investigators and compliance professionals to develop enforcement procedures to help guarantee a safe and reliable medical cannabis marketplace. During my time as a cannabis regulator, I had an invaluable opportunity to help shape the local regulatory landscape, foster productive relationships between government and industry, and observe emergent cannabis regulatory systems across the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. This article is part one of two in which I reflect on my personal observations and lessons learned during my time with the Maryland...

