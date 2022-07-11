Notes On Social Equity From A Former Cannabis Regulator

By Matthew McCarthy (July 11, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- My tenure as counsel and regulatory enforcement prosecutor to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission from 2019 to 2021 allowed me a unique opportunity to witness the formation of the legal cannabis industry in Maryland. As I noted in my prior article, the newness of the licensed industry is itself a source of many of the challenges that licensees and ancillary business owners will face. Here, I share my observations on the multifaceted efforts by government and the business community to build this industry equitably, to keep the door open to minorities and women, and to foster equal opportunity, diverse ownership and...

