Real Estate Rumors: Netflix, Alpha Residential, Thorofare

By Andrew McIntyre (July 8, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Netflix is looking to sublease out roughly 180,000 square feet in Burbank, California, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is hoping to sublease out some of its space at 2350 West Empire Ave. and 2400 West Empire Ave., a campus that's owned by investment firm Prospect Ridge, but plans to hold onto a 171,000-square-foot animation studio at that campus, according to the report. Alpha Residential is under contract to buy a residential development site in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood, The Pittsburgh Business Times reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The...

