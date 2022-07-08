AT&T Beats Retirees' Suit Over Early Benefits

By Abby Wargo (July 8, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- AT&T escaped the final claim remaining in a benefits suit two retirees brought against it alleging they should have been paid benefits retroactively, with a New York federal judge ruling that the claim was brought too late and that the telecommunications giant did not skirt its financial responsibility. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield granted AT&T summary judgment Thursday on Vincent C. Grosso and Patricia M. Wing's remaining Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim, saying it was filed too late. The case was filed more than six years after the latest date the retirees could have claimed relief, the judge said. "Section 1113(1)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS