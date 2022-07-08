Lap-Band Doc Fights Uphill For New Trial In Insurance Scam

By Gina Kim (July 8, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday she is leaning towards denying a new trial for a doctor convicted in a $355 million fraudulent billing scheme related to a weight-loss surgery business, who argued that a cooperating witness falsely testified about a call in which he was allegedly threatened about working with prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee delivered a tentative order to the parties before hearing oral arguments, which appeared to deny Dr. Julian Omidi's bid to dismiss the indictment or in the alternative, grant a new trial, based on questions and comments raised during arguments. Omidi was convicted in December on 31...

